Key Takeaways

Drake walked through Brussels unnoticed after his Sportpaleis concert, calling the night “mad chill.”

The moment came during his “$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU Summer Tour,” which continues across Europe.

Chris Brown previously shared a similar experience of peace while touring abroad, echoing Drake’s sentiment.

Drake is outside, literally. On Friday (Aug. 8) night, the rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of himself walking the streets of Brussels, Belgium after dark and, perhaps most surprisingly, not getting recognized.

“[It's] mad chill tonight. I'm in flipping Brussels,” Drake said in the clip. “I’m literally out here… just walking down the roads. Nobody even knows I’m here.” He then panned the camera to the empty street as a car rolled by.

“Brussels, this [is] that nice spot right here,” Drake continued. “So blessed. I love taking a walk.” He added, “Shoutout to the whole Belgium, [my fans] showed love tonight.” Just hours earlier, the “Hotline Bling” artist performed at Belgium’s Sportpaleis as part of his “$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU Summer Tour.”

“See you again soon,” Drake signed off before dropping his Iceman ad-libs. “To be normal for a second must be euphoric,” one person commented under DJ Akademiks’ repost.

Drake isn’t the only artist who enjoys stepping out for a bit on the road. Back in June, Chris Brown — also overseas at the time — said that sneaking out alone in different cities helps him “feel human and normal.” The singer explained, “That’s really important for my mental, due to the fact that I just can’t walk around freely during the day. Keeps me grounded.”

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR still have some ground to cover before wrapping their “$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU Summer Tour,” which started in July. Earlier this year, the Grammy-winning rapper dropped singles like “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One” with Central Cee in anticipation of his forthcoming solo album, Iceman.

The first pre-release single nearly became his 14th No. 1 on the Hot 100, but, as previously noted, Drizzy couldn’t dethrone Alex Warren’s “Ordinary.” In response, the rapper declared, “I’m taking that soon, don’t worry. One song or another. Rule changes and all.”