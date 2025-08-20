Image Image Credit Simone Joyner/Contributor via Getty Images and John Nacion/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Adin Ross at Wireless Festival and 40/40 Club Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

French streamer Jean Pormanove died in his sleep during a 10-day livestream, shocking viewers who were tuned in.

Adin Ross revealed in an X post that he and Drake will cover Pormanove’s funeral expenses.

Authorities in Nice, France, report no foul play is suspected in Pormanove’s death, though an autopsy is pending.

Drake and Adin Ross are joining forces to help honor the life of French streamer Jean Pormanove, who tragically passed away earlier this week during a marathon broadcast. According to Le Parisien, the 46-year-old content creator, whose real name was Raphaël Graven, died in his sleep while participating in a 10-day livestream challenge.

Pormanove, who built a following of more than 500,000 fans, was known for extreme live content, often involving humiliation and endurance-based challenges. Viewers were still tuned in when he failed to wake up on Monday (Aug. 18), prompting organizers to cut the stream after it became clear he was unresponsive. His death was later confirmed by fellow streamer Owen Cenazandotti, who shared a heartfelt Instagram post asking fans to respect his memory and refrain from circulating footage of his final moments.

Le Parisien added that the prosecutor’s office in Nice does not suspect foul play, though an autopsy is pending.

Shortly after news of Pormanove’s death spread, Adin Ross took to X to announce that he and Drake would be covering the funeral costs. “This is horrible and disgusting,” he wrote. “I just spoke with Drake. [He] and I will be covering the funeral costs. This won’t bring his life back... [but] it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family.”

Ross, who previously collaborated with the OVO frontman on charity streams, also hinted at wanting accountability if Pormanove’s death is linked to mistreatment during the broadcast.

Pormanove, also known as JP, rose to prominence as a consistent content creator over the past five years, amassing large followings across TikTok, Twitch, and Kick. He was discovered in a rented space in Contes, near Nice, where he had been broadcasting, and officials have opened a formal inquiry as local police interviews with witnesses remain ongoing.