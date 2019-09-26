Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images and John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Adin Ross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Adin Ross is breaking his streaming hiatus with a massive guest appearance from Drake. On Monday (Dec. 23) night, the pair announced their “Drizzmas Giveaway,” slated to take place via Kick on Thursday (Dec. 26) at 8 p.m. ET.

According to the flyer, Ross and Drake plan to give three families a car each, either a Lamborghini or Mercedes G-Class SUV, cover a year’s rent for two people, hand $250,000 to another two and offer a “greezy” dream vacation for one lucky couple.

There’s also $100,000 up for grabs for a Toronto-based musician or entrepreneur. To top it off, Drake is offering a trip for two to catch him live during 2025’s “The Anita Max Win Tour” in Australia. The show run is scheduled to begin with two back-to-back nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, followed by stops in Sydney and Brisbane. The “No Face” rapper also has New Zealand’s Spark Arena on the lineup for Feb. 28 and March 1.

To participate, Drake fans 21 years of age or older were encouraged to shoot him an email directly. “Tell us why you deserve whichever of these things you think you need most. All stories and claims will be vetted,” the instructions read. “Good luck.”

In a separate promotional post, Drake shared the reasoning behind the imminent giveaway. “People often ask me what was the best day of my life. And there’s so many memories with family, album releases, shows [and] fans showing a deep appreciation for the craft,” he detailed. “But my answer is the same every time. The two days that I shot ‘God’s Plan’ were the best days of my life.”

The Canadian star added, “The joy that I experienced on those days, making other people happy, changing their week, or their month or their year, was an irreplaceable feeling.”