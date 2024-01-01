Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Latto loves her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, and they love her back. The talented rap star shined in her headlining performance during the first day of ONE Music Festival.

During her headlining set she performed new bops from her 2024 album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, including “Georgia Peach,” “Sunday Service” and her viral smashes “Brokey” and “Big Mama.” This performance served as a break in between her heralded “Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour” alongside Mariah The Scientist and KARRAHBOOO.

Recently, the artist had issues with the first date of the tour stating that, “Show was a hot mess.” She mentioned that lighting, video and wardrobe were all going to get cursed out. The issues have seemingly gotten better as fans raved about her show design at ONE Music Fest.

Fans were elated to see that she was going to be Cardi B’s replacement after she had dropped out of the festival. The “Put It On Da Floor” emcee rocked out before leaving to go to Nashville for her next tour stop.

Latto recently was the talk of the internet after she was seen rapping along to her rap foe, Nicki Minaj’s verse on Young Money’s classic posse cut, “Bedrock.” The Clayton County representer was in the car dancing and singing passionately to her verse on Instagram Live, causing her supporters and Barbs to both question the status of their relationship.

Fans will be able to see Latto as a judge on Netflix’s new season of “Rhythm + Flow” in addition to Ludacris and DJ Khaled. The rap competition show features dozens of hungry artists hoping to win a recording contract. Big Sean, Eminem and more also show up as guest judges on the show’s new season.

Latto’s stock has been rising month by month due to her growth in her music and ability to pair well with brands and big opportunities. Whether it be her partnership with Wingstop or other business endeavors, she seems to be moving in the right direction.