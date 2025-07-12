Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake used his Amsterdam tour stop to speak on loyalty, telling fans, “My karma is straight.”

The moment sparked renewed discussion about his past industry relationships and current legal battles.

Listeners are interpreting the speech as a subtle response to critics, including Kendrick Lamar.

Drake is still touring overseas and continuing his PR campaign in the process. While in Amsterdam on Wednesday night (July 30), the Toronto rapper was adamant that he was one of the good guys, offering insight into what he credits for his longevity.

The clip making the rounds, shared by X user @viraldrizzy, shows Drake speaking about his loyalty and coming up by not kicking anyone during his ascent.

“Never give up. Keep going, not even on some preachy s**t. I just want you to… this might be the moment that you need to hear it,” said Drizzy from the stage. “And the biggest thing I would say to you is I didn’t get here by being a piece of s**t. I didn’t get here by being a snake. I didn’t get here by being a d**khead. I got here by being good to people, being nice to people, and my karma is straight.”

He added, as the crowd cheered, “That’s why I’m still on stage in 2025. Trust me, and I appreciate you always supporting me, always being there for me. I love y’all. I don’t have no jokes tonight. I usually tell a joke or some s**t, but tonight it’s no jokes. It’s just love. I appreciate you so much.”

Drake didn’t name any names as far as who may have sparked his words. But, he is currently suing Universal Music Group over the promotion of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” So, the peanut gallery — fans and non-fans alike — is making the leap that Drake’s commentary was at least passively aggressively aimed at K. Dot, or his haters in general, should be no surprise. It also opens up debate about who’s to blame for Drake musical relationships that started off well enough, but later soured (see: ILoveMakonnen, Future, and Rick Ross, as a few examples).

The “Started From The Bottom” rapper is currently touring with PARTYNEXTDOOR on his “$ome $pecial $hows 4 U” trek. Drake’s new album, Iceman, is due out this year, but no official release date has been revealed... yet.