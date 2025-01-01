Image Image Credit Simone Joyner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake confirmed the title of his forthcoming album to be Iceman during a sold-out show in Birmingham, England.

Fans chanted “f**k Kendrick” during the concert, and Drake responded with a smirk and agreement.

The Toronto artist is currently seeing success with his latest single, “What Did I Miss?,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Drake is back in album mode, and he’s making sure fans know the rumored title of his next body of work is official. During a sold-out concert in Birmingham, England, the OVO Sound founder told the crowd, “I’m working on my album, Iceman,” adding, “We got a lot to talk about.” The statement follows a strategic rollout marked by frosty aesthetics, subtle jabs and a lead single that’s already made a mark on the charts.

“What Did I Miss?,” the first offering presumed to be from Iceman, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month. “Suppressor on the No. 1 spot,” he recently told fans via Instagram Stories. “I’m taking that soon don’t worry — one song or another, rule changes and all.” On the track, Drake confronted betrayals and shifting alliances in the aftermath of his battle with Kendrick Lamar. “I saw bro went to ‘Pop Out’ with them but been d**k-riding gang since ‘Headlines,’” he rapped, a bar that seems to reference Lamar’s star-studded Juneteenth concert in Los Angeles.

If the music wasn’t spicy enough, the Birmingham crowd made sure to turn up the heat with a chant of “f**k Kendrick,” which Drake acknowledged with a smirk. “Alright, alright, alright… I can’t say that I don’t agree,” he responded in fan-recorded footage. The admission marked one of his clearest public confirmations that the tension between the two giants remains, long after their lyrical back-and-forth seemingly cooled off.

Meanwhile, others close to the situation are still weighing in. As Rap-Up previously reported, Pusha T revealed that he and Lamar remained in contact during the height of the battle. “Hell yeah. That’s my guy!” he told DJ Envy during a “Breakfast Club” sit-down while also praising “euphoria” as an “incredible” diss track. The two have since collaborated on “Chains & Whips” from Clipse’s new album, Let God Sort Em Out.

As for Iceman, no release date has been confirmed yet. But if Drake’s recent comments are any indication, the 6 God is gearing up for a sooner-than-later arrival.