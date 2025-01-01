Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake at Wireless Fest 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The cancellation affects four shows, including two in Auckland, New Zealand, and one each in Brisbane, Australia, and Sydney.

Drake is now focused on his European tour and upcoming solo album, with no new dates announced for Australia or New Zealand.

Live Nation cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for the cancellation, nearly five months after the original postponement.

Sorry, Australia and New Zealand, Drake won’t be returning to complete the postponed stops of his “Anita Max Win Tour.” On Monday (July 28), Live Nation Australia confirmed that “rescheduling within the necessary timeframe was not possible,” nearly five months after news of the delays first surfaced.

“Drake remains committed to returning and performing these shows when his schedule permits,” a statement from the ticketing company read. The four scrapped shows included a night in Brisbane, Australia, another in Sydney, and two back-to-back dates at Auckland, New Zealand’s Spark Arena.

“All purchases for the cancelled shows will receive a refund,” Live Nation confirmed. “The Anita Max Win Tour,” named after the Anita Max Wynn alter ego Drake introduced during his 2023 year-end Kick livestream, marked his first trip back to Australia in nearly eight years.

Of course, Drake has already moved on to his next show run. On July 11, the rapper launched his “$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU Summer Tour” with PARTYNEXTDOOR. As previously noted by Rap-Up, Drizzy honored the late Ozzy Osbourne during his final Birmingham, England, stop. Unfortunately, on Monday, he had to postpone the opening date in Manchester, England due to “unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics.”

“The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday (Aug. 5), and it’s set to be an unforgettable night. All tickets remain valid for the new date,” the venue assured fans. “We can’t wait to see you there!" The European trek is slated to conclude in September.

Also on the bill for 2025 is Drake’s next solo album, rumored to be titled Iceman. He first gave fans a taste of what to expect with “What Did I Miss?” on July 5, followed by “Which One” with Central Cee a few weeks later.