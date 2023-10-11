Image Image Credit Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake is bidding farewell to his native Toronto for a bit. On Sunday (Jan. 26), the “God’s Plan” rapper took one last look at the city’s CN Tower before his upcoming “The Anita Max Win Tour,” slated to begin in early February.

"Love to all the 6'ers. Winter months are the toughest. S**t can be depressing, so take care of yourselves and try [to] show love to each other,” Drake wrote via his Instagram Story. “Be back in a flash." In the subsequent post, he shared a picture of someone with “Max Win” and a dollar sign dyed into their hair.

“The Anita Max Win Tour” will begin with back-to-back shows at Perth’s RAC Arena, followed by four nights in a row at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. Afterward, the Canadian star is scheduled to perform in Sydney and Brisbane before making his way to Auckland, New Zealand. He will wrap up the overseas trek with additional dates in Brisbane and Sydney on March 4 and 7.

The tour gets its name from Drake’s 2023 year-end livestream on Kick, during which he introduced an alter ego called Anita Max Wynn. The moniker is a clever nod to the phrase “I need a max win,” commonly associated with hitting the jackpot on a slot machine.

Drake was initially set to appear in a hearing in Bexar County, Texas on Tuesday (Jan. 28) for his pre-action petition against Universal Music Group. However, a judge rescheduled it for March 5 following the record company’s motion to dismiss.

Representatives for UMG argued that the Grammy Award-winning rapper filed the petition in the wrong court and “already filed suit on his potential claims [in New York], obviating any need for pre-suit discovery.” Speaking of which, the music conglomerate is expected to respond to Drake’s defamation suit by March 17 instead of the original Feb. 11 deadline in light of the Los Angeles wildfires.