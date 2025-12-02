Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Drake at the Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

No matter what the latest extracurricular drama may be surrounding Drake, he is still a titan when it comes to music. Case in point: The Toronto rapper has the distinction of being Apple Music’s most-streamed artist of 2025.

On Tuesday (Dec. 2), Apple Music began promoting its “Replay” feature that compiles the most listened to songs of the year.

The 6 God attaining the honor is impressive considering that he didn’t drop a new solo album all year. The “Passionfruit” rapper’s last proper release was 2023’s For All The Dogs. However, he did collaborate with PARTYNEXTDOOR for Some Sexy Songs 4 U, which dropped in February. The project spawned four singles, “GIMME A HUG,” "NOKIA," "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" and "DIE TRYING."

As for his own work, Drake spent a healthy portion of the year promoting his forthcoming new album, titled Iceman. He released three songs, which are thought to be part of the album: "What Did I Miss?," "Which One," featuring Central Cee, and "DOG HOUSE," featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

In a recent interview with Complex, Drake addressed the mixed response he received to the music, as well as its presentation in the form of livestreams. “I think the biggest misconception is how simple people think this is. When you try to do something new or different, people can be overly critical before really understanding what it takes,” the hitmaker told the outlet.

He added, “The goal with this project was to be creative and innovative — to experiment in a way that might spark others to think differently about how music can be released or experienced.”

Interestingly, while Drizzy earned the most-streamed honor, Kendrick Lamar did land six songs on Apple’s Top 10 songs of 2025. K. Dot’s “luther,” featuring SZA, is no. 1, followed by his diss track “Not Like Us” in the second slot. “NOKIA” from Some Sexy Songs 4 U sits at No. 7.

At the moment, Drake’s highly anticipated Iceman still does not have a release date.