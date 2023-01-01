Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Central Cee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

"Which One" blends island vibes with U.K. drill, continuing Drake’s global rap collaborations.

A teaser at the end of Episode 2 of the Iceman livestream confirmed that the album is “coming soon.”

The track follows previous Drake and Central Cee collabs, adding to their growing musical partnership.

Drake’s slow-burning rollout for his upcoming Iceman album took another step forward Thursday (July 24) night with the second episode of his livestream series. The latest installment included the debut of “Which One,” a new collaboration with U.K. rap star Central Cee, which officially made it to streaming services on Friday (July 25).

The mid-tempo, island-inspired track sees the Toronto artist returning to one of his favorite lyrical spaces: Romantic intrigue. “You’re not like the tings you’re around / You’re a real good girl, so I’m bringin’ you down / But come to the bed, I’ll fling you around,” he raps. Central Cee carries the baton with a more curious energy: “God forbid a girl’s trynna have fun / I got X, if you wanna take drugs / You wanna have sex or do you wanna make love? / Which one?” he asks.

Fans first heard snippets of “Which One” during Drake’s performance at Wireless Festival earlier this month, as well as during Episode 1 of the Iceman YouTube livestream. The song also marks a reunion between Drizzy and Cench, who previously teamed up in 2023 for their well-received “On The Radar Freestyle.”

While no release date has been confirmed yet, the Iceman release appears to be inching closer. At the end of Thursday’s stream, a graphic reading “ICEMAN COMING SOON” lights up the screen, a subtle but clear indicator that Drake’s next full-length solo album — the first since 2023’s For All The Dogs — is on the horizon.

On July 5, Drake officially kicked off his Iceman campaign with “What Did I Miss?,” a reflective track that hinted at betrayal and emotional distance. That song, like “Which One,” premiered via livestream before hitting DSPs.