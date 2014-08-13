Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are responsible for some of the most hypnotic hits to come out of the 6ix. Since the latter joined OVO Sound — and the two released their first track together, titled “Over Here” — the Canadian artists have practically become a dream team in R&B.

While Drake’s name might carry more weight on the charts, there’s no denying the way in which PND has helped shape some of the Grammy Award winner’s most interesting sonic detours. The pair solidified their chemistry with $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, the joint album that gifted fans songs like “CN TOWER,” “SOMEBODY LOVES ME” and “OMW,” among others.

With that in mind, Rap-Up ranked the best collaborations between Drake and PND. Some are beloved classics, such as “Recognize” and “Come and See Me,” while others are deep cuts that deserve way more attention. Without further ado, check them out below.

13. MOTH BALLS by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake

One of fans’ biggest gripes with $ome $exy $ongs 4 U was feeling like Drake overshadowed the "Break from Toronto" artist. Ironically, that complaint ended up being the very reason “MOTH BALLS” worked so well. Everything about the track delivers, from Drizzy rapping about his emotional baggage to the beat change, followed by PND crooning, “You're doing that thing, you're doing that thing again / Moving that tongue with that ring again.”

12. Preach by Drake featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR

For “Preach” to be a song off of Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, it sure does have an awful lot of PND's vocals — not that we’re complaining, of course. Though it wouldn’t be a shock if the song initially belonged to one of PND’s own projects, especially since he’s credited as its producer. Either way, Drake does a brilliant job of playing off PND’s earlier “Magic City” references with lines like, “Still in Miami / Most of these girls are too messy,” alongside well-fitting nods to his collaborator's hometown of Mississauga and OMO affiliate J.Wray.

11. Not Nice by PARTYNEXTDOOR

The "God’s Plan” hitmaker doesn’t vocally appear on “Not Nice” — though, judging by the leaked reference track, he definitely considered hopping on — but PND’s hit single does credit the OVO label head as a writer. The surefire cut from PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 (P3) is very reminiscent of the dancehall sound fans loved on “Controlla,” so it’s no surprise the track quickly went platinum.

10. Since Way Back by Drake featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR

Maybe it’s a hot take, but Drake’s More Life era deserves more love. On “Since Way Back,” which is quietly tucked near the album’s end, he and PND trade lines about missing a past flame. The latter crooned, “I hate being alone, but you finally got me out my zone / I know and I miss you,” while, during the second half of the effort, Drake completely pours out his feelings: “Six months since I've been back in the 6ix, and / I can't help but wonder how you've been, babe.”

9. CN TOWER by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake

The duo might’ve shot the cover for their joint album in front of the Absolute World towers, but they made sure to shout out another Toronto landmark on the project’s opener: the CN Tower. “What color’s the CN Tower? It’s red tonight / Just like the text I sent you from the bed tonight,” Drake sang in reference to the iconic landmark glowing red for Valentine's Day (the same day $ome $exy $ongs 4 U dropped). We also got to hear the chart-topping talent cycle through blue and green, plus a second verse, before PND tops off the record with a sultry verse of his own.

8. Members Only by Drake featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR

2023 was a restless year for Drake. He spent a good chunk of it on the road for his “It’s All A Blur Tour” before releasing For All The Dogs in November and dropping its Scary Hours Edition one month later. On the original version of the project was “Members Only,” a back-and-forth with his longtime collaborator about inviting a new girl into their circle. Highlights include Drake’s “Feel like I’m bi ‘cause you’re one of the guys, girl” line, PND wondering whether she’s “slappin' them or slappin' us,” and the two introducing the phrase “gangy” to plenty of unsuspecting listeners.

7. SPIDER-MAN SUPERMAN by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake

Not all heroes wear capes, but on “SPIDER-MAN SUPERMAN,” Drake and PND don’t seem too interested in rescuing anyone at all. “Girl, I wish I could save you, but I can’t,” the Views creator sings, as he shrugs off superhero expectations and admits she’s holding all the cards. Meanwhile, PND drowns his sorrows at the bar as he struggles with a heartbreak he can’t quite shake. As a bonus, the Canadian superstar treats his longtime fans with a sample of his own “The Real Her” from Take Care.

6. Work by Rihanna featuring Drake

“Work” gave PND his No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, albeit as a songwriter, and served as a huge catalyst in fueling the AubRih romance rumors. Despite the hook being incredibly simple, Drake managed to pull off a surprisingly charismatic guest verse, while Rihanna handled two flirtatious verses herself. Not to mention, the fact that RiRi was grinding on Drake in the music video didn’t exactly hurt either.

“The song came [quick]…in max 20 minutes, and the rest of the time you're doing background and stuff like that. It was very organic and very quick,” PND later revealed to Billboard about the smash hit from Rihanna’s ANTI.

5. With You by Drake featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR

If their years of collaborating haven’t made it obvious, a great song from the Canadian stalwart often comes down to a good hook from PND. That formula shines brightly on “With You,” with PND not only handling the chorus, but also setting the tone in the first verse.

4. Over Here by PARTYNEXTDOOR featuring Drake

All the Mississauga singer ever asked for on “Over Here” was a little “patience and p**sy, but mostly patience.” Released back in 2013, the song marked his first official collaboration with Drake, and both artists’ hunger was obvious from start to finish. After all, the Nothing Was The Same creator was confident enough to put OVO in the same league as Cash Money and Roc-A-Fella Records. Firsts are always special, but at least in Drake and PND’s case, their musical chemistry only got even stronger over time.

3. SOMEBODY LOVES ME by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake

“SOMEBODY LOVES ME” wasn’t a smash right out of the gate compared to other $ome $exy $ongs 4 U cuts like “NOKIA,” but after a short while, fans came around to just how good of a joint effort it is. Maybe that’s due to PND carrying the bulk of the track, with Drake taking shotgun — a welcome change-up on the album — or the fact that they tapped Kai Cenat to direct its music video. Whatever the reason, the song’s charm eventually worked its magic.

2. Come and See Me by PARTYNEXTDOOR featuring Drake

If you asked the average listener about their best collaboration, “Come and See Me” would likely be at the top, if not very close. It’s one of the pair's biggest hits of the last decade, and it’s not hard to see why. PND sounds like someone who’s fully come into his own: “S**t just got real, things are gettin’ intense now / I hear you talkin’ ’bout ‘We’ a lot, oh, you speak French now?” Drake's verse, as usual, clicks right into place at the end. The song also inspired SZA’s "2AM," so that’s an extra bonus.

1. Recognize by PARTYNEXTDOOR featuring Drake

It would’ve felt wrong to put “Recognize” anywhere other than first place. The record has a lot going in its favor, including the fact that it’s nestled into arguably one of PND's best albums. That, and the fact that Drake’s contributions neither take over nor get drowned out by the trap soul production, lends itself nicely to something entirely new from both artists at the time. We also have to mention the whole concept of the song: openly admitting you both have someone else but still saying “I want you.”