Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Stringer via Getty Images and Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Drake at Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors game and Bobbi Althoff attends 2024 ChainFEST Los Angeles VIP Night at Skylight Row Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake and Bobbi Althoff reunited for the debut episode of her new podcast, “Not This Again.”

The conversation touched on fake abs rumors, Rick Ross, and Drake’s evolving media strategy.

Fans had mixed reactions online, sparking debate over his choice of platform and transparency.

Drake clearly had a lot to get off his chest. Tuesday (Sept. 2), the rapper reunited with an old friend, Bobbi Althoff, for the very first episode of her new podcast, “Not This Again.”

During their lengthy chat, Drake and Althoff got back in bed — similar to their original, since-deleted interview — only this time they traveled to Switzerland. Over the course of the wide-ranging conversation, he spoke on making amends with Althoff, rumors about getting ab work done, and even his arrest in Sweden.

One of the most glaring topics was Drake’s decision to do interviews with Althoff instead of, say, traditional Hip Hop media. “The goal is not to be an unattainable d**khead for your whole life and only speak with Zane Lowe while he asks you the most curated questions,” the Views artist explained.

Unsurprisingly, social media had plenty to say about Drake’s comments. “Oh, this Drake interview [is] gonna have n**gas hot,” Terrell Mallory of the “Mallory Bros Podcast” wrote on X. Someone else pointed out the irony in Drizzy sitting down with Althoff: “What's hilarious is all these rap podcasters stanned so hard for Drake, but look who he gave the interview.”

Plenty of others honed in on his wilder remarks, too. “Drake is literally talking about Bobbi's breast milk,” another X user wrote, referencing Drake’s comments about Althoff “pumping out that pure white” after welcoming her second child.

Elsewhere, the Toronto rapper poked fun at his “Aston Martin Music” collaborator, Rick Ross, for allegedly buying fake diamonds. A separate person on the social media platform said his “random shot at Rick Ross is crazy.”

Amid the gems being dropped, a smaller group of people noticed a bit of chemistry brewing between Drake and Althoff. “Bobbi, sis, you might got an admirer in him,” one person hilariously said. “Baby, that interview would’ve been cut short, I'm just saying!”

Coming off last year’s rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, and now in the midst of his legal fight with Universal Music Group, Drake is seemingly more polarizing than ever. However, even amid all the criticism, a lot of fans applauded him for doing the sit-down with Althoff. “It's not a Hip Hop media platform, but he actually is addressing a lot in a different way,” someone said.

“Drake is gettin’ his s**t off in this interview,” another user emphasized. “I'm starting to understand he doesn't want [question-and-answer] interviews. He wants [an] informative conversation.”

In case you missed it, check out Drake’s interview with Althoff on the “Not This Again” podcast below.