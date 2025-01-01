Image Image Credit Carmen Mandato / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake’s “The Anita Max Win Tour” is over, at least for now. On Tuesday (Feb. 25) night, representatives for the Canadian rapper announced the trek’s surprise cancellation due to a “scheduling conflict.”

Although they didn’t share further explanation — perhaps it’s something to do with Drake’s lawsuit against United Music Group — new dates will be announced in the near future. “Due to a scheduling conflict, four of Drake’s 16 sold-out shows in Australia and New Zealand will be postponed,” the tour update read, per Rolling Stone. “We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows.”

The “Hotline Bling” artist began the arena run on Feb. 4 at Perth’s RAC Arena and, after a few nights there, moved on to the Rod Laver Arena and Qudos Bank Arena (also known as The Sydney SuperDome) in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively. From there, he did back-to-back shows at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

What We Know About The Axed “The Anita Max Win Tour” Stops

The remaining four stops were either additional shows added due to overwhelming demand or already scheduled in New Zealand. Drake was set to return to Brisbane on March 4, followed by Sydney on March 7. The final two shows would have taken place at Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 15 and 16.

The good news is that tickets for the postponed shows will “remain valid for the new dates.” Refunds are available for those who can’t make it, and the tickets will be put back up for grabs since “these shows are sold out.”

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon,” the statement continued. “We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible.”

Besides the mysterious cancellation, Drake is fresh off $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Whether the two will hit the road together — or if the recent cancellation sets a precedent for his next tour — remains to be seen, but the anticipation is definitely there.