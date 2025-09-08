Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs during Spelhouse Homecoming Concert and Julia Wolf performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake’s latest teaser, previewed during his third episode of his “Iceman” livestream, features singer-songwriter Julia Wolf.

The clip includes a cryptic image and emojis, sparking fan speculation and excitement online.

Lyrics from the stream hint at a darker tone for Drake's forthcoming album, with references to Ja Morant, The Notorious B.I.G. and more.

Drake is hinting that his next single, “Dog House,” could drop any day now. On Monday (Sept. 8), the rapper shared another teaser for the song — first previewed during last week’s “Iceman” livestream — across his social media.

The “NOKIA” artist posted a black-and-white photo of Julia Wolf with “DOG HOUSE” scribbled on a piece of paper over it. He appropriately captioned the post with a bone and house emoji. Fans quickly flooded the comments begging him to drop the song immediately. “Dog house for all the dogs,” one person wrote, referencing Drake’s eighth studio album, For All The Dogs.

Wolf hopped in the comments, too, writing, “This is the craziest day of my life.” Meanwhile, BNYX, who lent production to the Yeat-assisted record, penned “Woof” alongside a dog emoji. Check out the post below.

Since Drake previewed “Dog House” during his third “Iceman” stream last Thursday (Sept. 4), fans don’t exactly have to wait to get their first listen. “Shout out to her ex, he a crash out / Took too many pills, he a crash out / She in Hidden Hills in a glass house,” the Toronto native raps on the chorus, before referencing Kriss Kross, Ja Morant and The Notorious B.I.G. and more in his verse.

“I'm f**kin' this b**ch from the bottom, then straight to the top / My money started at a penny, but now it's a lot,” Yeat rapped elsewhere on the collaboration. “It's hard to swallow the truth when, baby, you swallow me a lot.”

Other tracks premiered during the stream included “SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2” — a sped-up version of Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s original from $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Alongside Cash Cobain, the "God's Plan” hitmaker added new verses to the record. He also debuted a song tentatively titled “That’s Just How I Feel,” where he came clean about having “f**ked up last summer.”