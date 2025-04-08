Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake continues to be a divisive figure in Hip Hop circles. While the Toronto artist enjoys a legion of fans who have been enjoying his European tour, there are also those who consider him persona non grata, so much so that they hurled things at him as he performed.

As HipHopNMore reported, Drake was greeted with cheers as well as water bottles and toilet paper during his shows in London and Amsterdam. In fan-captured footage, a roll of toilet paper nearly hits Drizzy. Another clip shows a seemingly empty water bottle hitting him on the side of the head while he was suspended over the crowd. In that same video, another gets thrown at him. Despite the disruption, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker seems generally unfazed.

Lately, Drake has been waxing poetic on stage, like during an Amsterdam stop when he said, “I didn’t get here by being a snake. I didn’t get here by being a d**khead. I got here by being good to people, being nice to people, and my karma is straight.”

However, that karma seems to require ducking objects nowadays. “They [are] treating him as joke even at his own shows. Yikes,” an X user reacted.

People also used the opportunity to get at DJ Akademiks, who has been an outspoken advocate for Drake. “Akademiks on full PR duty. Not a single post about fans lobbing toilet paper and water bottles at Drake. Somebody check on Akademiks,” another person wrote.

In other news, Drake is scheduled to be in Europe through August and September alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR on their "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" summer tour. Plus, the Canadian native’s new album, Iceman, is expected to drop sometime this year.