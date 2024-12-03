Image Image Credit Kevin Sousa/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Local rapper Top5 looks on from the courtside at a NBA between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors during the Emirates NBA Cup game at the Scotiabank Arena on December 3, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake headlining three days of the Wireless Festival in London turned life-threatening for one of the Toronto rapper’s friends. Top5, born Hassan Ali, was reportedly stabbed on Sunday night (July 13), sometime after the conclusion of Drizzy’s finale in North London.

According to various reports, rapper Top5 suffered a stab wound. Initially, where and how was unclear. While some outlets are reporting he was stabbed in the neck, others are relaying that he was stabbed in the leg. There is also reported footage going around of a mob attacking his vehicle.

Earlier in the evening and before the altercation, Top5 shared an image on social media of himself while seated in VIP, watching Drake perform.

According to the US Sun, the incident was caused by Top5 previously taking to social media to tell fans, “There is [sic] no real killers in London.” However, this may still be speculation. Although a local Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, "The victim, a man in his 20s, was approached by a group who damaged his car before stabbing him in the leg. He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-changing,” it’s unclear if this is actually in reference Top5.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Interestingly, in 2024, Top5 was cleared of murder charges back in his native Canada. In September, after being in custody for three years, the first-degree murder charge he was facing in Toronto was stayed. Top5 had been charged in the death of a 20-year-old man, Hashim Omar Hashi, but the allegations were pinned to social media posts that were ultimately not allowed into evidence. Reportedly, it was a gang rivalry that led to the charges under the premise that it was what caused the man’s death.

On Monday (July 14), DJ Akademiks also hopped on Instagram to repost news of the incident while adding, "Pray for Top5. Wish him a speedy recovery."

On Tuesday (July 15), Akademiks relayed more information while going live, alleging that Top5 had to have surgery and has a long recovery ahead. Watch the clip below.