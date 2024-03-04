Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake is the generous king. On Sunday (Feb. 9), during the first of many nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, the “God’s Plan” rapper gave out a whopping $45,000 to two lucky fans holding signs in the crowd.

In between songs, Drake spotted a woman holding an “Adonis For President” sign with the OVO owl and Canadian flag. “You’re showing a lot of love to my son, so on behalf of me and Adonis, we’re going to give you 25 grand,” he reacted.

Drake then turned his attention to another fan in the stands holding a sign that read, “Kiss Me, It’s My Birthday.” Unfortunately, she was too far away for him to make a call on the request, but he still made sure she didn’t leave empty-handed. “It's a tough read on the kiss, but what I am going to do is I'm going to give you 20 grand, and I'm going to pay for a birthday dinner for you and all your friends,” he said.

“If you want, you can come back to the show again. Both of y'all, if y'all want, we'll get you tickets,” Drake wrapped up before thanking everyone in attendance. Peep the clip below.

Some might recall that Drake was giving away money left and right throughout his “It’s All a Blur Tour,” including paying the $160,000 mortgage of one concert attendee’s deceased mother.

Drake will be returning to the Rod Laver Arena for another three nights starting Monday (Feb. 10). From there, “The Anita Max Win Tour” is expected to pick up at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, followed by three shows at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. The trek comes to a close on March 16 in Auckland, NZ.

In the meantime, fans can also look forward to the Toronto rapper’s project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Slated for a Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) release, the joint effort comes after a relatively tough year for the OVO label head, especially after taking an L to Kendrick Lamar in 2024. Fortunately, R&B is one of the genres he almost never fumbles, so a little redemption isn’t out of the question.