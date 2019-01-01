Image Image Credit Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images and NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers and Jagmeet Singh Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Drake called Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh a “goof” after he attended Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto concert.

Singh quickly apologized, saying he “went for SZA” and reaffirmed his loyalty to Drake and OVO.

The backlash highlighted how rap beefs can influence political figures and spark cultural debates online.

Toronto has been showing out since Kendrick Lamar packed the Rogers Centre for two sold-out shows last week, and if anyone isn’t feeling the excitement, it's probably Drake. Over the weekend, the "Hotline Bling" rapper aimed some of that frustration at Jagmeet Singh, the former leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, who just happened to be in the crowd.

After photos of Singh at the concert made the rounds on Sunday (June 15) night, Drake hopped on Instagram and posted a screenshot of their DMs. “You’re a goof,” he penned. The earlier messages included a thank-you from Singh for a follow in 2019 and a few since-deleted Stories he’d posted about the Views artist.

It didn’t take long for Drake to get a response, with Singh apologizing that very same evening. “I went for SZA, not Kendrick. I was born in this city. I love this city, but real talk, I get it. I shouldn’t have gone at all,” the politician shared on his Instagram Stories. The post continued, “OVO and Drake have lifted up this city and [Canada]. For me, it’ll always be Drake over Kendrick.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, Lamar performed “Not Like Us” live in Toronto for the first time on Thursday (June 12). Although the GNX artist didn’t say a word about the beef while on stage, videos surfaced of the crowd chanting “One more time” after he ran through the Grammy-winning track.

Up next, the Compton emcee and SZA are scheduled to finish two more U.S. shows before heading to Europe for the next leg of their tour throughout July. Interestingly enough, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are set to begin their “$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU Summer Tour” that same month. Before then, though, the self-coined 6 God will headline three nights in a row at Wireless Festival from July 11 to July 13.