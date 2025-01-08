Image Image Credit Simone Joyner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake at Wireless Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake jumped on the viral Jet2holidays meme in a new social media post.

The “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday” trend has become a full-blown internet sensation on Instagram, TikTok, and more.

The Toronto star’s latest Instagram post comes as he gears up for his next solo album, Iceman.

Drake just proved once again that he’s got his finger on the pulse of pop culture — even when that culture involves British budget airlines.

On Thursday (July 31), the rap superstar shared an Instagram post potentially teasing a collaboration with Jet2holidays, the U.K.-based tour operator at the center of a viral meme wave. In a carousel of photos, Drake appears standing in front of a Jet2holidays sign and even dons what appears to be an official employee vest in one of the shots. “From Jet2 to 2Jets. Ya musta mad,” he wrote. Whether or not the Toronto native is teasing a real partnership is yet to be confirmed.

The post had peers and fans reacting en masse in the comments, especially those already obsessed with the now-ubiquitous trend that’s swept TikTok and social media feeds. The meme — built around a perky British ad jingle and narration featuring the phrase, “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday!” — has been used to soundtrack chaotic vacation videos, parody airline mishaps and generally infuse everyday scenes with a dose of absurd, sunny optimism.

According to KnowYourMeme, the advertisement originally aired in December 2022 and was set to Jess Glynne’s “Hold My Hand.” The chipper voiceover came courtesy of actress Zoë Lister, who promoted enticing travel deals like high baggage allowance and family-friendly pricing.

Just days before Drake’s post, Mariah Carey joined the fun to push an upcoming U.K. performance. In a TikTok video, the pop icon is seen boarding a plane with a caption that read, “Nothing beats going to Brighton Pride!” The U.K tour company themselves even replied in the comments, quoting Carey’s own lyrics: “We belong together.”

Drake’s post arrives just as he gears up for Iceman, his first solo album since For All the Dogs and his feud with Kendrick Lamar. While a release date hasn’t been confirmed, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker has teased the project through cryptic livestreams and singles like “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One” featuring Central Cee.