Rihanna is the luckiest woman in the world. On Tuesday (Dec. 17) night, she had Mariah Carey sign her breast during the Daydream singer’s “Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time” tour stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“I need a signature. Who has a Sharpie?” Rihanna said in a clip shared by Jason Lee around midnight. Carey, who wore a sparkling silver gown for the occasion, asked, “Are you filming my bad side?”

When asked what she wanted written, the “Kiss It Better” artist pulled her white top down and said, “’Mariah.’ What the f**k do you think? Whatever you want. Wow, this iconic.” She then grabbed the microphone and announced to the crowd, “Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y’all. This s**t is f**king epic!”

Toward the end of the video, Rihanna and Carey hugged one another as cheers erupted. Lee captioned the post, “This wasn’t no regular Christmas concert,” in addition to tagging the two ladies and ASAP Rocky.

The iconic singer closed out her "Christmas Time" tour on a high note after an illness forced her to cancel earlier stops in Newark, Belmont Park and Pittsburgh. Ahead of the finale, she reassured her Lambs in a social media post: "Thank you for making my Christmas time so special.” The Grammy Award winner added, “I’ve loved singing with you every night, and I can’t wait to see you all tomorrow in Brooklyn for the last show of the tour.”

Up next, Carey will be opening Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live with a rendition of her ever-iconic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The football event itself is scheduled to kick off with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET. Then, at 4:30 p.m. ET, viewers can watch the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens complete — plus a halftime show performance from Beyoncé.