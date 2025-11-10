Image Image Credit Simone Joyner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs at Wireless Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake made a surprise appearance on Season 2 of the “The Office Movers.”

Solomon Kehinde’s emotional response to Drake’s visit became a viral highlight.

The moment underscores the growing visibility of African talent in North American entertainment.

Toronto’s entertainment world lit up this week after a surprise appearance by Drake on the set of “The Office Movers” went viral, thanks to a heartfelt and humorous reaction from Nigerian Canadian actor Solomon Kehinde.

Kehinde, who portrays Michael in the Canadian comedy series, was caught completely off guard when the Toronto-born megastar walked onto the set during Season 2 filming. In the now-viral clip, the actor is seen in disbelief, repeatedly exclaiming “Champagne Papi? Champagne Papi?” as he realizes who’s standing before him. The moment struck a chord with fans across social media, generating widespread reactions and laughter.

Speaking on the encounter, Kehinde — originally from Lagos — expressed his deep admiration for the rapper, seemingly noting that he’s been listening to Drake’s music for over a decade. “My mama, they pray for you. Brother, it took me 10 years,” he said in the clip. “We be bumping your music in Nigeria. Ipaja, Lagos, Nigeria. I know you know Davido a lot.”

His excitement not only highlighted his personal connection as a longtime fan, but also reflected Drake’s global influence, particularly across Africa’s music community.

For fans unfamiliar with Kehinde, the actor and comedian has previously appeared in “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.” As far as “The Office Movers,” the newest trailer confirmed that “The Boy” himself made a brief cameo appearance.

Drake’s most recent moves center on two projects: A Valentine’s Day collaboration album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and his forthcoming solo album, Iceman. The Iceman rollout began this past summer with lead single “What Did I Miss?,” a surprise drop that addressed the fallout from his Kendrick Lamar feud and quickly surged up the charts. Subsequent singles included the Central Cee-assisted “Which One” and “DOG HOUSE,” which featured Yeat and Julia Wolf.