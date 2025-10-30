Image Image Credit Cole Burston / Contributor Image Alt Drake and his son, Adonis, courtside during first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors on January 13, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake is really hoping that the Toronto Blue Jays win another World Series. Just after his hometown squad secured a win during Wednesday (Oct. 29) night’s fifth game, Drizzy took to social media to gloat over the victory.

In an Instagram Story post, the “Nice For What” rapper shared a photo of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani rocking a sweater vest with the caption, "ONE MORE!!!!!!!"

With the W, the Blue Jays lead the series 3-2, giving the squad at least two tries at beating the Dodgers to their third World Series. As for the 6 God, it seems like the chance to get a W in his proxy war with Los Angeles since it’s the hometown of his nemesis Kendrick Lamar.

Another Story from Drake featured a photo of Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage striking out Ohtani. An additional caption of "Savage already [on the way] to the dugout boss lol," was tapped out onto the image.

The next game is going down Friday (Oct. 31) in Toronto, and there is no doubt that Drake will be ecstatic if the Blue Jays win it all in the 6.

History has shown that when Drake gets behind his local pro team, he goes all out. In September 2013, he was named the Global Ambassador of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. The Canadian singer was tasked with raising the franchise’s profile, and coincidentally, the team won its first NBA Championship in 2019.

However, in January, the Raptors banned him from commentating on games for a year. The punishment stemmed from Drake making off-color remarks about former Raptors player DeMar Derozan (including calling him a “goof”) in November 2024. Apparently, the NBA star appearing in the music video for Lamar’s “Not Like Us” made him persona non grata for Drizzy.

Nevertheless, Drake attended a Raptors game on Wednesday (Oct. 29) in Toronto and was spotted courtside with his son, Adonis.