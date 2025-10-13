Image Image Credit Andrew Lahodynskyj / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Adonis watch as the Toronto Raptors host the Phoenix Suns during NBA action at the Scotiabank Arena on November 29, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The cowboy-themed party featured a custom cow-print cake, family appearances, and video game fun.

Drake and Sophie Brussaux showed a united front while celebrating their son’s big day.

Photos from the event included moments with Drake’s parents and his longtime crew.

Drake’s son celebrated another milestone, and both mom and dad were there to mark the occasion. The 6 God and Sophie Brussaux invited friends, family, and loved ones to celebrate Adonis Graham’s 8th birthday.

Drizzy and Brussaux’s son turned 8 years old on Saturday (Oct. 8), which of course meant a lavish but kid-friendly party. The festivities were all centered around a cowboy theme, appearing to include a “wanted” poster that featured an image of the back of the birthday boy wearing a cowboy hat and a denim jacket.

While the “God’s Plan” rapper and Brussaux are no longer romantically involved (as far as we know), it looks like they are aligned when it comes to parenting. A video making the rounds on social media shows Daddy Drake wielding a knife as he’s joined by Brussaux and Adonis to cut a rather sizable, cow-spotted cake in front of the gathered crowd. Over the weekend, Drake also posted a photo of Adonis striking a squatting pose on his Instagram Stories.

On Monday (Oct. 13), Drake shared more of his own images from the weekend festivities. Some of the adults in attendance included the Toronto rapper’s father Dennis Graham, and mother, Sandi Graham. OVO stalwart and Drake’s ever-present security Chubbs was also there. It looks like Adonis and his buddies were also having a good time playing video games. We’re wondering... How do you make the guest list for an Adonis B-day party?

Drake’s business life hasn’t been as festive, though. Last week, the defamation lawsuit he filed against Universal Music Group was dismissed by a federal judge. In Judge Jeannette A. Vargas’ decision, she asserted that the “certified pedophile” lyric in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss track is considered a “non-actionable opinion,” thus it is not defamation. Nevertheless, Drake’s attorneys say they will be appealing the decision. Meanwhile, the rapper is also gearing up for the release of his ninth studio album, believed to be titled Iceman.