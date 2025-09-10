Image Image Credit Mindy Small / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kai Cenat criticized Drake’s “Iceman” Episode 3 during a livestream, calling it a waste of time.

Drake responded by posting a close-up photo of Cenat’s unkempt locs on Instagram.

Cenat reacted live during his “Mafiathon 3” stream, questioning why Drake posted the image.

Drake has a habit of trolling both his real and perceived enemies. The latest person in Drizzy’s sights is popular streamer — and occasional music critic — Kai Cenat.

On Tuesday (Sept. 9), the Toronto rapper shared one of his usual life-update posts featuring numerous photos and videos of himself. Buried in the carousel was a stray close-up photo of Cenat sporting what looked like unkempt locs.

“Is Kai Cenat banned from Toronto????,” one commenter joked sarcastically.

Another user added, “Man’s forehead is in 3D 😂”

It doesn’t take a world-class detective to figure out why Cenat might not be welcome in the 6, at least amongst Drake fans. About a week ago, Cenat criticized the “One Dance” rapper’s third “Iceman” stream, which teased his forthcoming album. “I can’t fake it,” Cenat said on his own stream, sounding less than enthusiastic about what he heard. “That was so **s. Biggest waste of my f**king time… I can’t fake it that was **s.”

Word clearly got back to Drake, who posted the pic in a carousel with the caption: “Paris how we looking?” It didn’t take long for Cenat to catch wind of the shade and he reacted during his currently ongoing “Mafiathon 3” stream.

“Why would he post this? Drake!” yelled an exasperated Cenat while looking at the IG post. “Why would this n**ga post my s**t. Where did you get this from?!”

To be fair, Cenat’s hair is looking much tidier these days.

Drake fans may recognize the carousel clip of him passionately crooning More Life‘s “Teenage Fever,” with the crowd singing along word for word. Judging by their energy, it’s clear the fans are still down for the 6 God’s new and old drops.