Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Gary Miller / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar’s new album GNX drew a line in the sand with any of his detractors. He wasted no time addressing Lil Wayne’s response after he was chosen as the headlining act for Apple Music’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show on track one, “wacced out morals.” He also name-dropped Snoop Dogg and Nas on the exclamatory song.

On the track, Lamar rapped, “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down/ Whatever, though, call me crazy, everybody questionable/ Turn me to an Eskimo, I drew the line and decimals.”

This line prompted the “Lollipop” emcee to tweet, “Man, wtf I do?! I just be chillin [and they] still [come for] my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg [you] all. No one really wants destruction, not even me, but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.” Many fans were upset that the Young Money head honcho took the stance he did, following how he handled the initial announcement.

One fan responded, “With all due respect, Wayne, you’re gifted at many things, but beef has never been your strong suit in rap. You’ve had some good one-liners, but that won’t be enough here. Kendrick addressed the SB “snub,” just let it end there, legend. Kendrick is in crash out mode.”

Someone else explained, “You said the superbowl was taken from you when it wasn’t promised in the first place and never congratulated the artist who looked up to you and worked hard himself to get it, but now it’s ‘wtf I do?’ Lol.”

Lamar is documented as being a huge fan of Lil Wayne’s discography. The two legendary emcees joined forces on Wayne’s Tha Carter V on their standout track, “Mona Lisa.” They are both regarded by many as two of the best to ever grace the mic. There is no clear indication if this bar from Kung Fu Kenny was an actual shot was or if he was just addressing the situation, but it appears that Wayne feels like a victim in this moment.

Check out “wacced out morals” from Lamar’s surprise 12-track drop, GNX.