Nicki Minaj isn’t holding back. On Monday (Sept. 9), she took to social media to call out JAY-Z and Roc Nation for snubbing Lil Wayne as Super Bowl LIX’s halftime show headliner.

“One n**ga took a knee,” she shared via Twitter, referencing Colin Kaepernick. The Queen rapper later turned her focus to Hov’s music and social justice partnership between Roc Nation and the NFL: “The other n**ga took the bag. He gon’ get you ‘n**gers’ in line every f**kng time.”

“[You] got everything in the world. Still spiteful and evil. Disgusting. Be happy, Abeg. Go be f**kng happy, [n**ga]. In [the] rap business. In [women's] business. When you got the politicians and the police, you [are] good [though],” she continued before seemingly calling out Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

“Denying a young Black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for Birdman, Drake and Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?” Minaj questioned in a separate tweet. “The GOAT?! NOLA, what’s good?! Eminem stood firm on having 50 Cent come out. A white man. [That] s**t [is] sad.”

The “Super Bass” hitmaker’s comments referenced Eminem’s Super Bowl LVI performance. In 2022, the Detroit-based artist refused to take the stage without his “You Don’t Know” collaborator. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar also joined him for the event, which took place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Lamar is scheduled to headline Super Bowl LIX’s halftime show in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. The decision was met with some backlash, as many fans felt that a native artist such as Lil Wayne would’ve been a better fit.

Music-wise, Minaj’s Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded will arrive on streaming platforms on Friday (Sept. 13). She revealed the official artwork in August.