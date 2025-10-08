Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake sits with Adonis Graham before the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers in their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

A video of Drake casually leaving an elementary school in Toronto — believed to be after watching Adonis play a soccer game — went viral online.

The moment adds to a growing list of times Drake has publicly embraced fatherhood.

Fans got a glimpse of Drake’s basketball skills during the Toronto school visit.

Despite what some rappers and fans may think, Drake is a doting father. The 6 God was recently spotted at a Toronto elementary school where he is believed to have watched his son, Adonis Graham, play soccer.

In footage posted online on Tuesday (Oct. 7), Drizzy is seen leaving the school. With his security in tow, the “One Dance” rapper walks to an awaiting black SUV. However, before he gets to his ride, he manages to give what looks like a student a quick fist bump and then gets passed a basketball. He nonchalantly makes a layup at a hoop in his path — all while holding a water bottle in one of his hands.

The athletic feat earned him praise on social media. “The walk-by layup was smooth [though],” one commenter wrote. Another, not too convinced, added, “Drake [is] the type to [have] had that assist planned.”

Adonis is Drake’s 7-year-old son with French artist Sophie Brussaux. The child’s existence, while unbeknownst to the general public at the time, was fodder for Pusha T’s 2018 diss record "The Story of Adidon." On the track, the Clipse rapper infamously spit, “You are hiding a child, let that boy come home.”

Home for Adonis now seems to be Toronto. Drake is also known for proudly sharing glimpses of his kid on his Instagram and even flipped his son’s artwork for the cover of his 2023 For All The Dogs album.

As for Drake, he’s back in his native land after extensively touring Europe over the summer and fall. Fans are thus expecting the arrival of his latest, much discussed new album, reportedly called Iceman.

While there is still no official release date for the project, several recent singles include "What Did I Miss?,” "Which One," featuring Central Cee, and "DOG HOUSE," featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf — all thought to be part of the album.