A$AP Rocky hates the way Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s rap feud turned out. More than anything, he doesn’t like that the Canadian star chose to sue Universal Music Group for defamation and harassment over the release of “Not Like Us.”

“I just hate the way it’s turning out with [Drake] suing and all that. What part of the game is that? What type of s**t is that?” he questioned in his ELLE interview, which was published on Tuesday (Sept. 23). “That’s none of my business, I guess,” he added. Though understandably critical of the lawsuit, the Harlem native admitted that the back-and-forth between Drake and Lamar was “healthy for Hip Hop.”

At one point, A$AP Rocky jumped into the battle himself. He took shots at Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Show of Hands” from April 2024. In his guest verse, the A$AP Mob frontman rapped about people being in their “feelings over women” and then seemingly suggested he slept with Sophie Brussaux, the Toronto rapper’s child’s mother: “I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son.”

As we all know, A$AP Rocky ultimately chose not to escalate things further, even after Drizzy fired back on “Family Matters.” He shared with the publication, “The battle was between Kendrick and Drake, not Drake and everybody else who might have said something at that time, and that’s mainly why I fell back.”

Last year, the TESTING rapper told Billboard he stayed out of it because he had “bigger fish to fry than some p**sy boys.” He claimed, “It is real beef outside. It is real. N**gas [are] getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N**gas [are] sniping n**gas every day. That little kitty s**t ain’t about nothing.”

Ironically, Drake wasn’t wrong about at least one thing on “Family Matters,” that A$AP Rocky would welcome another child before dropping his next album, Don’t Be Dumb. “We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it,” the “Tailor Swif” artist explained to ELLE.