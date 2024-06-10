Image Image Credit Bob Riha Jr / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake is seemingly back in his revenge era after a new video surfaced of him speaking about the former friends who switched up on him as of late. Although he did not say any specific names, fans immediately speculated that he was talking about Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, and more due to his recent track record of rap beef.

The “God’s Plan” emcee always warned that October is when it gets spooky for his opposition. Known for his passive-aggressive ways, on Saturday night (Oct. 5), his subliminal shots were on full display during a “Nostalgia” party event in Toronto, hosted by broadcast personality Tyrone Edwards.

He said a lot during the clip, but the most poignant statement was when he shared, “People you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up.”

One fan responded to the video exclaiming, “Greatness gone always over shine all the hate. 15 years of dominance!” While another fan stated, “It comes with money and power. He noticed it since Certified Lover Boy days, hence why he made that ‘Fair Trade’ record.” On the 2021 Travis Scott-assisted track Drake raps, “I been losing friends and finding peace, but honestly it sounds like a fair trade to me.”

Drake has been expounding on his paranoia since he came into Hip Hop. Whether it be cautionary tales from JAY-Z on his first album or full-out venom towards his foes on projects like Scorpion, Drake has dealt with the weight of being at the top of the food chain for a while.

Earlier in the year, the “Scary Hours” rapper teased a joint album from his fellow OVO running mate, PARTYNEXTDOOR. While there is no set timetable for release, fans are already gearing up, in hopes that it comes around Drake’s birthday, later in October.