Key Takeaways:

Memes and jokes exploded online after the Dodgers beat the Blue Jays in the World Series.

Kendrick Lamar fans used the win to fuel their ongoing feud with Drake.

The “Drake curse” narrative resurfaced as Hip Hop fans joined the trolling.

Drake took another L over the weekend and it didn’t involve music — at least not directly. The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off an epic comeback to win the World Series on Saturday evening (Nov. 1), which led to the 6 God getting trolled mercilessly on social media.

But first, let’s unpack the context behind the Drizzy slander. The Boy’s now infamous beef with Kendrick Lamar essentially pitted Toronto against Los Angeles. With both rappers being outspoken fans of their respective hometown Major League Baseball teams, both squads appearing in the World Series made it a continuation of their Hip Hop animosity.

Drake embraced this, appearing at a couple of World Series games. But he added fuel to the fire after the Dodgers lost Game 5, mocking star player Shohei Ohtani in a couple of social media posts. With the Toronto Blue Jays then up 3-2, they needed one more win to clinch the franchise’s third title.

But the alleged Drake curse may have struck again. The Blue Jays lost a close Game 6 and during Game 7, they held the lead for most of the night. The Dodgers managed to tie the score, then took the lead after a Will Smith homer in the 11th inning, sealing the win with the series ending double play.

Instantly, Drake became a target of online mockery as his local team took an L — and so did he, by proxy.

“The Blue Jays lost two straight games after Drake showed up. The curse lives,” tweeted @dcmadness202 on X.

Added user @ellezirkpdx, “DRAKE CURSE LMAOOOOO NEVER MENTION SHOHEI AGAIN”

“It Was God’s Plan @Drake,” tweeted rapper Glasses Malone.

FOX Sports MLB Twitter account upped the petty by creating a meme using K Dot and Drake photos to announce the Dodgers’ win, captioned with “DAMN.”

On the corporate side, Nike released a commercial congratulating the Dodgers. It also was soundtracked by Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up.”

Still, Drake’s fanbase had his back. “The LA Dodgers just won back to back championships and Drake is the first thing on yall minds… f**kin DORKS,” tweeted @CuffsTheLegend.

Like the Blue Jays’ last pair of championships in 1992 and 1993, the Dodgers’ win meant they won back to back titles, too. The irony of that being the name of Drake’s famed song dissing Meek Mill was not lost on Netizens. It was also pointed out that Kendrick Lamar referenced the song when he rapped “‘Back To Back,’ I like that record, I'ma get back to that, for the record,” on “Euphoria.”

Drake may want to stay off social media for at least a few days.