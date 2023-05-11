Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images and Julien M. Hekimian / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Maiya The Don and Skepta Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Skepta might be “delusional” for thinking that U.K. rappers have the edge over their U.S. counterparts, but Maiya The Don is ready to let it slide because, according to her, he’s “so fine.” On Monday (July 7), the “Telfy” rapper offered her two cents on the ongoing debate.

“Skepta [is] so fine I’m willing to ignore the fact that he’s delusional enough to believe any U.K. rapper is better than our best rappers in the U.S.,” she tweeted. Judging by the reaction online, plenty of people agree with her.

“Oh, girl, he ain’t even better than our worst rappers,” one user replied. Surprisingly, Maiya stepped up in Skepta’s defense: “He’s talented, but come on, man, not to be talking like this.” Whether getting everyone riled up was the “Shutdown” artist’s plan all along, it would be exciting to see some female emcees join the transatlantic face-off, if it ever makes it that far.

“This U.K. vs. U.S. rap conversation is so f**king stupid,” Maiya wrote shortly after. Using Central Cee as an example, she argued he’s “nicer than so many rappers in the U.S.” simply because there are “so little traditional rappers left” stateside.

She also jokingly clarified, “By default, they’re not better at it. They are copying us, literally. And trends [and] sonics take a little while to travel, that’s why they’re 10 years behind. That’s why them n**gas rap like it’s 2009, ‘cause it literally is.”

Over the weekend, Skepta called for a “clash” with ASAP Rocky, who hasn’t publicly accepted the invitation so far. One artist who did step up, however, was Joyner Lucas. On Sunday (July 6), the London native responded, “I’m gonna give you your two bars and make one of the young G’s just rub you off. “I didn’t do all the work I did just for Joyner Lucas to be saying my name anyhow.”