Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Stringer via Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Virgil Abloh Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake revealed a custom Cogsworth chain designed by Alex Moss that pays homage to Virgil Abloh’s influence.

The piece draws inspiration from Abloh’s earlier Lumière chain and features 18K gold, black diamonds, and rubies.

The design reflects Drake’s continued use of fashion to honor Abloh’s legacy in personal and public ways.

Drake has picked up some new ice in tribute to Virgil Abloh. On Monday (July 14), the “God’s Plan” hitmaker revealed that jeweler Alex Moss designed a custom chain modeled after Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast for him.

According to the Views artist, the piece drew inspiration from Abloh’s Lumière chain from a few years prior. "V, we [are] still here untouchable," read the caption on his post, which also included a note card from the late Off-White founder that said, “There’s nothing more precious than time.”

The chain itself was crafted from 18 karats of rose, yellow, and white gold, as well as black diamonds and Burmese rubies, per TMZ. Take a look below.

In 2021, Abloh tragically died at the age of 41 after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma. “My plan is to touch the sky 1,000 more times for you… Love you eternally, brother. Thank you for everything,” Drake wrote in a tribute post around that time. The Grammy-winning rapper has also mentioned the late designer in several songs, most notably “Sticky” and Travis Scott’s “MELTDOWN.”

Also on Monday, Billboard unveiled the latest Hot 100 chart, and while Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” made a strong debut, it wasn’t enough to dethrone Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” from its five-week (now entering six) reign at the top.

“Suppressor on the No. 1 spot,” Drake penned on his Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of the July 19-dated chart. He added, “I’m taking that soon, don’t worry. One song or another. Rule changes and all.”

It’s worth noting that “What Did I Miss?” was a surprise release. While Drake premiered the video on the night of July 4, the song technically didn’t officially hit streaming platforms until the next day (July 5). So, in theory, if it had dropped just a little earlier, the outcome on the Hot 100 might’ve looked a lot different.

In 2023, Drake tied Michael Jackson for the fourth-most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo artist, thanks to his For All The Dogs track “First Person Shooter” with J. Cole. According to the Canadian hitmaker, though, he should’ve already been at 14. He claimed that Billboard “didn’t count” his feature on Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE.”

Currently, both Drake and Jackson are just one No. 1 shy of Rihanna. Sitting above them are Mariah Carey with 19 chart-toppers and The Beatles, who continue to hold the record with 20.