Image Image Credit Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vybz Kartel and Drake perform at Scotiabank Arena on October 26, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake’s surprise appearance added star power to Vybz Kartel’s Canadian debut in Toronto.

The performance highlighted the artists’ long-standing mutual admiration and musical influence.

Fans at Scotiabank Arena were treated to live renditions of “Hotline Bling,” “Controlla” and more.

Drake made a surprise appearance at Vybz Kartel’s concert in Toronto on Sunday (Oct. 26). For his first-ever Canadian show, the dancehall icon brought out the 6 God during his first of three scheduled shows at Scotiabank Arena.

“We’ve been rocking and praying and hoping for this day. So, I hope you understand tonight is not just about music. Tonight is not just about seeing two artists,” the “God’s Plan” hitmaker said. He later told Kartel, “Welcome home — we’re so grateful and happy to have you. You shaped all of our lives. Trust me, especially out here.”

After giving the “Fever” artist the “flowers and love he deserves,” Drake asked if he could play a few records. Among them were “Hotline Bling,” “Controlla” — his dancehall-infused bop from 2016’s Views — and “NOKIA.” See footage from the show below.

Drake was already in Toronto for the World Series. On Friday (Oct. 24), he attended Game 1 between the Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre. “What up, what up. Biggest 6ixer, live from — oh you gotta see the Jays at the bottom — live from the World Series on my [39th] birthday,” he said.

After showing off his custom Crown Jewel chain, the rapper continued, “You see the whole city came out tonight. Shout out to the Jays. We’re down right now, but we've been here before.”

Before anyone starts calling Drake a culture vulture, it’s worth noting that he’s long credited Kartel as one of his “biggest influences.” In a 2016 interview with Nardwuar, the “Passionfruit” artist praised the Kingston native’s impact on his music.

While the two haven’t officially collaborated, Kartel’s vocals were sampled on PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Not Nice,” which Drake co-wrote.

Earlier this year, in January, Kartel returned the favor with some major praise of his own. He declared that Drake was “a better and bigger artist” than Kendrick Lamar during his Billboard cover story.

“I don’t even listen to Kendrick, so I wouldn’t know. What does he rap? I saw it on the internet, but no disrespect to the dude,” the dancehall star said. He went on to explain that Drake is “more in tune with Jamaica and the culture.”