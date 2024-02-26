Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, and Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Druski, Kai Cenat, and Kevin Hart Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Druski, Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart have a movie in the works, and it very well could go into production in the coming months. On Friday (Feb. 14), the “Coulda Been House” comedian announced that the three of them are putting together something for the big screens, presumably a comedy or buddy film.

Naturally, the whole thing was Hart’s idea. During “The Breakfast Club,” Druski explained, “He was like, ‘Guys, get serious about this s**t.’ He gave us a list of movies to watch, to study and ... I guess I watched some of the movies, but Kai didn’t. He was like, ‘Listen, man, it’s not like you got s**t to do.’”

Druski subsequently joked that Hart’s approach felt more like “hard parenting” before revealing, “We have a bunch of meetings set up right now to where we’ll be shooting very soon. I don’t know the exactly the month, but it will be this year.” He continued, “I’ve seen part of the script. It’s at the beginning states where they’re in a writing room. ... Also, all of us have a say-so in what’s being written.” For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how it all comes together.

Kai Cenat And Druski Have Appeared In Films Before

Hart obviously has quite a few films under his belt, including Ride Along and Night School, but Druski and Cenat are still relatively new to it. The Streamer of the Year Award winner had a brief cameo in 2023’s Good Burger 2, which as expected, was more on the lighthearted side.

Druski, on the other hand, appeared in the Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore-starring House Party that same year. He also had a more prominent part in Praise This, which featured an ensemble cast including Chlöe Bailey and Quavo. So, whether the Maryland native and Cenat can act isn’t really up for debate because, yes, they absolutely can.

Druski And Kevin Hart Both Served As Guests On Kai Cenat’s Livestreams

It’s also worth noting that Druski and Hart have appeared on Cenat’s Twitch streams several times to date. The trio came together in June 2024 at the AMP House, followed by two more guest spots during the internet personality’s “Mafiathon 2.”