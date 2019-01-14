Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Duke Dennis Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Duke Dennis described his arrest as a “miscommunication” and said legal reasons prevent him from sharing full details.

He emphasized that content creation is never worth risking freedom and reflected on grief, burnout and gratitude.

The incident involved criminal trespassing at a closed San Antonio mall during a hide-and-seek game with others.

Streamer Duke Dennis has spoken publicly for the first time about his arrest in San Antonio earlier this month, using his long-awaited livestream comeback to reflect on the experience and reassure fans.

According to NBC News, the Twitch star was arrested at the Shops at Rivercenter mall on charges of criminal trespassing and evading arrest. Police reportedly said the incident occurred after the mall closed. Dennis and others were allegedly playing hide-and-seek, and according to police, the group refused security guards’ requests to leave. When an officer told Dennis he would be arrested — after he verbally and physically refused to leave, according to the authorities — he reportedly ran and was later apprehended. Another person was also arrested on separate charges during the incident.

On Sunday (Aug. 17), Dennis acknowledged the widespread curiosity but explained he could not share details due to legal constraints. “I know... Y’all want to hear about the whole jail s**t, but to be honest, I can't even talk about it,” he said. “What I can say is, the whole thing was just a big a** misunderstanding, miscommunication, mostly.”

Although he avoided specifics, the YouTuber was open about the personal toll. “Jail isn't a place that I would wish on anybody,” he told his viewers. “Like, that s**t is so unnecessary, bro.”

He also stressed that content creation would never outweigh his freedom. “Content ain't that deep for me … It never will be,” he made clear. “It's not that deep to me or none of my dogs, bro — nobody in AMP. Content is not that deep to be risking your freedom and going to jail over.”

The streamer described July as “crazy as h**l,” citing the death of his aunt, the pressures of nonstop streaming and the arrest itself. Afterward, he stepped away from social media and traveled. “I went on vacation, and I played Pokémon the whole time,” he shared.

Despite the controversy, Dennis closed with gratitude. “I still stand on the fact that content creating is probably one of the best jobs ever, bro,” he said. “The fact that I get to do s**t like that as my job, it'll never get old and y’all will never be able to laugh at us about this s**t.”