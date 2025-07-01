Key Takeaways:

AMP, the Twitch collective featuring Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, Fanum, Agent 00, ChrisNxtDoor and ImDavisss, is stepping into the personal care space with TONE, a creator-led brand now available at Target and online.

The launch includes aluminum-free deodorant, body wash, on-the-go cologne and body mist, lip balm and everyday lotion. Scents include Fresh, Citrus, Woodland and Coconut, with lip balm flavors like Cool Lime and Vanilla Mint. Designed with bold packaging and affordable price points, TONE enters the growing men's grooming market with Gen Z front of mind.

“We really saw a gap [on] the shelves for a new brand to break through — and for a brand that is fresh and represents who we and our community are,” Cenat told Target. “Products that don't just look good but actually work and smell great.”

“For us, it’s really an opportunity to make a brand for the products that we want to be using and wearing every day,” ImDavisss added.

When asked about the meaning behind the name, Agent 00 said, “We just loved the way it hit. TONE can go anywhere. I mean, when you walk into a room, you set the tone. You set the tone for the day when you wake up. We wanted a brand that just supports that confidence. It’s really a mindset.”

Each member has a different go-to scent, too. “Fanum and I like Citrus,” ChrisNxtDoor revealed. “Kai and Agent like Coconut, Duke likes Fresh and Davis likes Woodland.”

Duke confirmed their audience had real input during the development process. “We built this for what we and our followers would want,” he said. “We brought all of that into the development process. We ran through dozens of iterations for each product to get them where they are today.”

“With TONE, we didn’t just want to be another men’s brand,” Fanum said. “We wanted to be something different and unique on the shelf with a clean design. And honestly, we also don’t want to be only a men’s brand, we want to be for everyone.”

The crew recently launched their 30-day “Summer House” streaming marathon. Held from NBA champ Tony Parker’s Los Angeles home, the stream airs 12 hours daily on Cenat’s Twitch. T-Pain even made an appearance in the trailer, which you can check out below.