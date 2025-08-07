Image Image Credit Steph Chambers/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla and Duke Dennis Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

GloRilla and Duke Dennis front a new True Religion campaign for the company’s ICONS collection.

Both expressed excitement about the partnership in separate statements.

The two celebrities previously made headlines when GloRilla seemed to shoot her shot at him on a song and Dennis reacted.

On Thursday (Aug. 7), True Religion kicked off its Fall 2025 season with their ICONS campaign, enlisting help from GloRilla and Duke Dennis. The campaign follows previous partnerships with artists like Megan Thee Stallion and YG. As can be seen on the official website, the new collection features activewear, varsity jackets and throwback-inspired pieces.

GloRilla, who continues to thrive off the release of 2024’s GLORIOUS and hit singles like “TGIF,” “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME,” and “Typa,” shared her excitement. “True Religion stands out for its iconic designs and logos that speak for themselves, but it’s about way more than just style,” the rapper said, per XXL. “It’s about being confident and owning exactly who you are.”

Dennis, a cultural force in the streaming world, added, “It’s an honor to partner with True Religion, a brand that embraces Hip Hop, gaming and culture. The campaign is all about showing up boldly and completely yourself, and that’s exactly how I built my platform, by being real with my community every step of the way.”

Kristen D’Arcy, CMO and head of digital growth at True Religion, also shared a statement. “The 2025 ICONS campaign celebrates the core values that have helped define True Religion for more than two decades — authenticity, individuality and self-expression,” she wrote. “This year, we’re incredibly excited to bring that bold spirit to a new generation by partnering with GloRilla and Duke Dennis, two dynamic creative forces who perfectly embody what it means to be iconic and ‘Own Your True.’”

GloRilla and Duke Dennis previously made headlines earlier this year when the former dropped some eyebrow-raising bars on the remix of Jorjiana’s “ILBB2.” “Like my n**gas tall and brown and mixed with a little bit of ugly,” the Memphis talent raps before continuing, “They say shooters shoot, Duke Dennis, what's up with you?” Dennis responded positively (if not slightly confused by the specifics in the lyrics) and noted how the song sparked a flood of DMs.