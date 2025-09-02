Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Earl Sweatshirt performs during the 2024 The Thing Festival at Remlinger Farms on August 11, 2024 in Carnation, Washington. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fans are going to see a lot more Earl Sweatshirt. On Tuesday (Sept. 2), the Odd Future rapper announced he’s hitting the road for the “3LWorld Tour” in support of his latest album.

Friday (Aug. 22), Earl dropped Live Laugh Love, his first album since 2022’s SICK! The 11-track project, his sixth LP, came almost as a surprise due to its extremely brief roll out. He announced the album’s arrival date only a couple of days prior, and the album release party even featured an imposter performing in his place.

As for the “3LWorld Tour,” the national dates will kick off Oct. 31 in Morrison, CO, at the Red Rocks Amphitheater, with support from Denzel Curry and Freddie Gibbs. Stops include Las Vegas, Dallas, New Orleans, and Atlanta, before wrapping Dec. 16 at Seattle’s Showbox SoDo. Worth noting, although absent from the initial lineup, Earl will also perform on Nov. 16 at his buddy Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival. The “Super Rich Kids” rapper will be there on the second day of the 2-day event held at Dodger Stadium.

The international leg of the tour will kick off on Jan. 20, 2026, in Helsinki, Finland, at the Ääniwalli and will hit European cities like Hamburg, Rome, Antwerp, and Paris. It will conclude a month later on Feb. 20 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Since his new album’s release, Earl dropped a pair of videos for “Tourmaline” and “CRISCO” to push the album. The former features Earl rapping about his responsibilities as a father. The Live Laugh Love capsule collection he created for the tour is in line with his fatherhood (he recently welcomed a second child) as it features onesies, a baby bib, a blanket and a puzzle. There are also children's and adult tees as well as an incense burner.

Looks like the famously reserved rapper is covering all the promotional bases. Starting Sept. 5, tickets to the “3LWorld Tour” can be purchased on his website here.