Key Takeaways:

Ari Lennox performed “Under The Moon” and “Vacancy” during the gala’s live music segment.

Gunna, Wale and Vic Mensa brought bold fashion to the red carpet.

The event spotlighted rising and established Black creatives shaping culture in 2025.

The EBONY Power 100 Gala made its grand return on Tuesday (Nov. 4) evening with plenty of special guests in attendance.

Hosted at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the annual event celebrated those “innovating, creating and reimagining what’s possible” for the culture. Among the honorees was Teyana Taylor, who received the Entertainer of the Year Award following her role in One Battle After Another and the release of Escape Room.

Meanwhile, “Love Island USA” star Olandria Carthen — who was attending a different award show — won the fan-voted People’s Choice Award. On the music side, EBONY recognized artists like Gunna, Cleo Sol and Leon Thomas, all of whom have been having an incredible 2025.

“The Power 100 is more than a list — it is a blueprint,” EBONY CEO Eden Bridgeman said in a statement. “EBONY has always been the heartbeat of Black culture, but as we step into our next decade, we are expanding what that means for a new generation. We are building platforms, stories and opportunities that move Black culture forward globally.”

The EBONY Power 100 Gala was a star-studded night from start to finish. Alongside the honorees, guests like Wale, Ari Lennox, Quenlin Blackwell and Vic Mensa also graced the red carpet. Scroll below to check out the photos.

1. Gunna

As mentioned earlier, Gunna was among the Power 100 list’s music innovators. The “wgft” artist arrived at the event wearing a black tank top paired with slacks and a leather coat. He was joined by his stunning date, Briana Monique.

2. Ari Lennox

Lennox hit the red carpet in a Roberto Cavalli dress and Christian Louboutin heels. “I just wanted to be sexy,” she told Fashion Bomb Daily. Lennox also treated guests to a performance of her latest singles “Under The Moon” and “Vacancy.”

3. Quenlin Blackwell

It’s been an amazing year for Blackwell, who recently walked in the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. For the gala, she kept it chic and simple in a floor-length black dress that suited her perfectly.

4. Vic Mensa

Gunna wasn’t the only one wearing leather at the Power 100 Gala. Vic Mensa paired his white shirt and black tie with a leather jacket. The Chicago rapper never lets us down on the red carpet.

5. Trevor Jackson

Trevor Jackson cleaned up pretty nice in a beige suit. The “Here I Come” singer, who released his Goodbye EP last Friday (Oct. 31), added a pop of color with a burgundy tie.

6. Wale

Wale hit the red carpet in a tan jacket styled over a white shirt and black tie. He kept it relatively simple on the bottom with black trousers and matching-colored shoes.

See even more photos from the event below.

