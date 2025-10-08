Image Image Credit Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor attends CinemaCon 2025 and Keke Palmer at the 2025 BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Keke Palmer was ready to drop everything for Teyana Taylor. On Tuesday (Oct. 7), the “Hard Part” artist prank-called the actress and singer for ELLE’s latest episode of “Phoning It In.”

“Sis, oh my God, did you make it back to LA yet?” Taylor asked. “Yeah,” Palmer replied. The mother of two then explained that she needed “a big f**king favor” because she was stuck in an escape room — hilariously enough, her recent album is titled Escape Room — and needed help getting out.

“B**ch, why I’m stuck in the room, and I can’t get out? B**ch, I need you to come and get me,” she convincingly told Palmer. “I’m so f**king scared.” The One of Them Days star, who was on her way to an ADR session, offered to help: “Where are you at?” Taylor responded that she was on Hollywood Boulevard but needed Palmer to hurry because “it’s a little bit creepy over here.”

“B**ch, you know I be doing the most sometimes. I just wanted to see what it was and, you know, people don’t be believing in my vision. B**ch, this [is] the first time I think I was wrong,” Taylor added. Moments later, Palmer confirmed she was “on the way,” while Taylor hilariously tried her hardest not to break character.

Eventually, Taylor came clean. “Keke, it’s OK, baby. I’m prank-calling you,” she confessed. Palmer responded, “Yo, that is so funny … I’m like, ‘What f**king kind of team does she have? These motherf**kers are fired — all of them.’” The actress added, “That was a good-a** prank, b**ch.”

Later in the episode, Taylor prank-called Lori Harvey, explaining that she was considering becoming a personal trainer and opening a studio called “P**sy Pop Pilates,” aka “PPP.” Afterward, she dialed up Niecy Nash-Betts to jokingly ask the actress to represent her legally since she plays a lawyer in Hulu’s “All’s Fair.”

Finally, she got Victoria Monét on the line. Taylor humorously asked her to cook a three-course meal and two French pastries for her culinary exam. Although initially hesitant, the “On My Mama” singer said, “I’ll ask [my chef] to come to the studio right now. They have a very, very small kitchen, so he can do what you’re asking, and I can take the pictures with my hands.”