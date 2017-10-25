Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Michael Owens / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fabolous and Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In September, Lil Durk raised eyebrows after claiming Hip Hop isn’t what it “used to be.” The “3 Headed Goat” rapper’s remarks came as a surprise, especially considering that at one point, he and several artists from Chicago’s drill era were seen as outsiders in the genre.

During a Tuesday (Oct. 1) episode of Carmelo Anthony and Kid Mero’s “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast, Fabolous gave his take on the topic. “What [did it] used to be?” he questioned. “Hip Hop is what it is. It can’t be what it used to be because whenever this ‘used to be’ time that anyone is talking about [took place], it was a different time for them as well, even for Lil Durk.”

“One of the things I love and respect about Durk is [that] the sound and things changed around him, too, and he was able to adapt and find the new Lil Durk and keep going,” the New York artist continued. “I don’t think there is a ‘used to be.’ Hip Hop is going to keep evolving. It’s been evolving since the ‘80s or ‘70s when it came out.”

“It’s a business also now,” Fabolous added, referencing the impact of streaming, brand partnerships, and record labels. “At one point, it was just a craft that we all used to do and listen to. Now, it’s a whole billion-dollar empire, and it has to be treated as such.”

Durk and Fabolous previously teamed up on “Cap” from 2019’s Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever. Unfortunately, fans haven’t gotten a collaboration from the pair since then.

Also on Tuesday, a potential tracklist for Durk’s Love Songs For The Streets 3 surfaced online. According to an image shared by DJ Akademiks, the project could possibly feature former collaborators Lil Baby, Rod Wave, Future, and Morgan Wallen.

The Grammy winner dropped “Went Hollywood For A Year” and “Turn Up A Notch” in recent months. It’s also worth mentioning that a record speculatively titled “Discontinuing Wockhardt” was previewed via Adin Ross’ livestream in September.