Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt G Herbo, Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Yosohn is a fan favorite on social media due to his candid behavior and relationship with his parents, G Herbo and Ari Fletcher. The young student is now going viral with his father after he and G Herbo had a wholesome interaction on Kai Cenat’s stream.

“Mafiathon 2” has been home to some of the most interesting moments over the last few weeks. While DDG bringing his son Halo on stream caused some issues, G Herbo is being praised for his parenting style after reassuring his son Yosohn, who became emotional after giving a motivational speech.

During his speech he told onlookers, “So all you have to do is live a good life, do your homework everyday and hang out with your family,” before he started to get choked up due to seemingly becoming nervous. G Herbo instantly held him and showed him love while explaining to fans that his son is very in touch with his emotions.

To make him feel better, the “High Speed” rapper exclaimed, “Just believe son, you know how to do anything you put your mind to. What I tell you about saying you don’t know how to do something? Stop saying that, when you want to do something you get up and do it. When you are determined to do something, you go do it. So stop saying what you can’t do when you never tried it, just say you never tried it before.”

One fan on social media jokingly said, “His lil smart bad a** being in his emotional era is so damn funny to me. His rebrand.” While another user noted, “Love how G Herbo didn’t make him feel bad for crying.”

Yosohn and his mother recently went viral after participating in the viral “suspect” trend, which led to him crying when she poked fun at him for wanting her and G Herbo to be in a relationship, even though she is currently with Moneybagg Yo. While some fans found the joke fun and lighthearted, others considered the joke cruel to a young child.

Shortly after, she tweeted, “Y’all too uptight always trying to do a thing b**ch laugh and stfu. We locked in over here!” She also showed love to her son and requested her fans to spam Yosohn’s name in the comments of Cenat’s stream because he was excited about being a part of it. Yosohn told Cenat he wanted to be a streamer one day so he could take care of his father when he reaches 50 years old.

Check out the stream below.