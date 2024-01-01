Image Image Credit Paul Archuleta / Contributor via Getty Image and Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Leon Thomas and Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

All signs point toward Leon Thomas’ deluxe version of MUTT sounding really damn good. On Wednesday (April 16), the singer-producer shared a snippet and confirmed the release of “Rather Be Alone,” his highly anticipated collaboration with Halle Bailey.

“I’d rather be alone / Trying to do this for the both of us on my own,” Thomas crooned in the 17-second preview, which proved plenty to get his fanbase fired up. After all, back in February, Bailey said she loved the song “so much.” She added, “I been workin’ hard, guys.”

Peep the preview of “Rather Be Alone” ahead of its Friday (April 18) release and continue scrolling to see social media’s reaction.

The Internet Is Already Obsessed With Leon Thomas’ “Rather Be Alone”

“I just know the harmonies are insane,” one excited fan commented under Thomas’ Instagram post. Another chimed in with, “No misses in your entire discography. Crazy work.” That’s no exaggeration, especially considering MUTT landed a spot on Rap-Up’s Best R&B Albums of 2024 list.

“I can't wait to run this clean into the ground,” someone else joked, while Bailey’s dedicated fanbase is clearly fired up and ready: “All angels are up and ready to stream this.” Check out more fan reactions below.

Expect To Hear More Women On ‘MUTT (Deluxe)’

In March, Thomas dropped a remix of the album’s title track featuring Chris Brown, which notably soared to No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100, with the duo simultaneously locking down the top spot on the Hot R&B Songs chart.

However, don't expect the expanded version of the project to be as male dominated as the original. During a chat with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Thomas promised he was making a real effort to "get the ladies involved." To that end, he revealed Kehlani is confirmed for the deluxe edition — alongside Big Sean, who will be holding it down for the guys.

“I got some really cool features with old friends that the world loves,” the “YES IT IS” artist shared. Regarding his Kehlani collaboration, he said, “It’s really, really tight.”