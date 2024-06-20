Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Top Dawg Entertainment is known for consistently producing high-quality albums. With a catalog that boasts stars like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, Doechii, ScHoolboy Q and more, fans have come to expect greatness from the West Coast-based imprint.

Following the excitement around Ab-Soul's new album, Soul Burger, and Doechii securing her first-ever Grammy nominations for her critically acclaimed mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, TDE’s Punch spoke to the dominance the label has had in 2024.

In a new post on the app formerly known as Twitter, he exclaimed, “We’ve had some amazing projects drop this year. Schoolboy Q, Sir, Zacari, Alemeda, Doechii and AB-Soul delivered great bodies of work… and it’s still a month and half left this year.”

His wink at the end of his post led fans on social media to believe the TDE front man, who also manages SZA, was teasing the release of another album before the end of 2024. One fan responded, “So what you sayin is LANA is coming,” to which someone else shared, “So you teasing that SZA got something in store for this year.”

Some may consider this wishful thinking, while others believe that TDE’s 20th anniversary compilation album could be on the way, seeing as though the record label started back in 2004. Although he is no longer formally a member of TDE, Lamar also had a major year following his head-to-head bout with Drake. The beef started after Lamar sent shots at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s now Grammy-nominated hit, “Like That.” The track will compete for “Best Rap Performance” at the 67th annual award show.

The pgLang head honcho brought out ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul for a Black Hippie reunion during his Juneteenth concert, The Pop Out: Ken & Friends. Multiple members of Top Dawg Entertainment were also present for his culture-shifting visual for “Not Like Us.”

Watch the video for the massive Billboard No. 1 hit below!