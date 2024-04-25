Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rolling Loud Miami is always a hit, but this year marks the 10th anniversary of the legendary show. This year, they are bringing out all of the stops, including a headlining set from Future on Friday night (Dec. 13).

Future released three full-length albums in 2024, including two massive collaborative projects with super producer Metro Boomin. The first two albums boasted features from talented stars like Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky, J. Cole, Playboi Carti and most notably, Kendrick Lamar on their Billboard No. 1 hit, “Like That.”

He performed a medley of hits during his Rolling Loud Miami performance, including “March Madness,” “Low Life,” “Like That” and “WAIT FOR U,” with a burning building backdrop screen in front of thousands of screaming fans. One user explained, “Future is at Rolling Loud and there’s people in the crowd crying.” Someone else said, “Future performs better at rolling loud than he does at his own concerts.”

Earlier in the day, fans were treated to fun performances from Anycia, JT, Babyface Ray, Lil Skies, and Lil Yachty, who debuted his new low-cut hairstyle. One fan reflected on the popular festival explaining, “It’s crazy it’s rolling loud 10th anniversary n I was deada** gonna go in 2014 but I had university to attend in a whole nother state lol that first year was fire lineup.”

Travis Scott, Don Toliver and Kodak Black are all set to turn up for Day 2 of the legendary Hip Hop festival. For fans who cannot make it in person, Rolling Loud has it covered with a livestream available all weekend on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, the Rolling Loud channel on Twitch and Prime Video. Check out the full festival lineup here.

Other breakout stars like 310babii, Shaboozey, BigXthaPlug, Yeat and more will rock out on the stage during the 3-day event. The livestreams will also include exclusive artist interviews from the festival grounds with hosts like Speedy Morman and Jazzy’s World.