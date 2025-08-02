Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Wayne has fans swooning following his public display of loyalty to Nicki Minaj late Friday night (Feb. 7). His post comes on the heels of former NBA player-turned-sportscaster Kendrick Perkins exclaiming, “I was looking for the Warriors. I'm thinking they're going to go out there and get a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift, but they ended up getting a Nicki Minaj."

Perkins is now finding out that comparing Jimmy Butler to Nicki Minaj was not a smart move. In his mind, Minaj is in a tier under stars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift when most people view her as an A-list act.

After facing major backlash, the shock jock media personality went on to apologize on social media. His post stated, “Wish I would’ve known about the Barbz before my Nicki Minaj take… don’t charge it to my heart. My apologies, I don’t want no smoke!” Fans have been raiding his posts on X defending the multiplatinum femcee.

One of the most notable defenders of Minaj was her fellow Young Money Entertainment superstar Lil Wayne. The “A Milli” rapper expressed, “The Warriors thought they was getting a Taylor Swift or a Beyoncé and ended up getting a #kendrickperkins Stop playin bish.” Many fans have pointed to the fact that Perkins was never a highly touted player in the NBA; therefore, his criticism for Minaj was unfair.

One fan responded to Lil Wayne’s post sharing, “It's about time y'all started to defend her. I really appreciate this tweet. So much.” This was a kind gesture, especially considering Minaj coming to Wayne’s defense following the announcement that Kendrick Lamar would be performing in New Orleans at Super Bowl LIX’s Apple Music Halftime Show. When the news was reported, she shared positive encouragement for the obviously disgruntled rap legend.

Perkins has been known for ruffling feathers in the past. His former teammate Kevin Durant recently expressed, “I know this may be a reach but this comment is by far the craziest s**t I’ve seen this week,” in reaction to Perkins stating that he was the real leader of the Oklahoma Thunder when Durant and Russell Westbrook were on the same team with him. His exact quote was, “It doesn’t mean your best player is your leader. When I was with the Thunder, it wasn’t KD, it wasn’t Russ, it wasn’t James -- I was the one leading.”

