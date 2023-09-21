Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nicki Minaj is seemingly starting the year off with some legal issues. On Friday (Jan. 3), Billboard reported, “Nicki Minaj has been sued for assault by a man who claims the rapper physically attacked him following a concert in Detroit last April, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.”

The lawsuit asserted that her former manager, Brandon Garrett, claimed that Minaj attacked him, hitting him multiple times backstage on April 21, after he had another tour employee grab her prescription on his behalf. After finding out, Garrett stated that Minaj responded, “Are you f**king crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f**king mind and if my husband was here, he would knock out your f**king teeth. You’re a dead man walking. You just f**ked up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I’ll make sure of it.”

The complaint further noted that Minaj “open-handedly struck” Garrett on his face and wrist before ordering him out the room. Shortly after, Garrett claimed he locked himself in the bathroom for hours before receiving a text claiming that he would not be able to take the tour bus from Detroit to Chicago. After taking a flight to the next tour stop, he immediately contacted Chicago Police Department for a police escort exclaiming, “He feared for his safety and did not know if his belongings had been removed or tampered with.”

Billboard further reported that Minaj’s legal representation, Judd Burnstein, shared, “At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty, and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations. However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex-assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”

Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has had a history of public threats and facing legal problems. In 2023, he was hit with a 120-day house arrest order after a Central District of California court ruled that he violated his probation terms after threatening Offset on social media. The husband of the Sagittarius rapper has been the subject of jokes on social media due to his legal issues.