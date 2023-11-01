Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug, Future, Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Although Young Thug is behind bars, he is still one of the most influential members of the Hip Hop community. Friday afternoon (Oct. 18), he shook up the internet after seemingly calling a truce between Future, Metro Boomin and Drake.

In a new post, he shared, “Drake, Future, Metro Boomin, we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabing.” Future immediately reshared the post on the app formerly known as Twitter. Fans started to wonder if this would be enough to stop the cold war between the former collaborators.

One fan questioned, “Does Not Like Us lose any of its heat if any of the people named go back to working with Drake like nothing happened?” Another user responded, “I’d argue Drake bricking for six months consecutively before being forced to go back to Atlanta proves the point.”

There is no telling if this will lead to reconciliation between the parties. Since Young Thug has been locked up, Drake and Future have consistently shouted out their “Way 2 Sexy” co-star. Earlier this month, the “God’s Plan” emcee said he put money on Thug’s books as he sat through the highly documented YSL trial.

On a recent feature, Future stated, “I'm just a street n**ga, just rappin', my day ones went fed (Pluto)/ You took a plea on my slime, won't be surprised you ended up dead (Slatt)/ I been goin' brazy in the trap, I need to take my meds (Let's go).” Many fans believed that these bars on ASAP Ferg’s new track “Allure” were directed at Gunna in support of Young Thug.

While Drake has yet to respond to the tweet, given his history of engagement, a subtle response is likely in the near future. The self-proclaimed “petty king” is known for his passive-aggressive subliminal shots. Recently, he went viral after expressing his thoughts about former friends who used him to get ahead in their career at Nostalgia in Toronto.