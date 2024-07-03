Image Image Credit Lisa Dragani / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kodak Black Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kodak Black is one of the more interesting characters in Hip Hop, however on Saturday (Dec. 14), the “Roll in Peace” rapper left many fans questioning his health status after his performance at Rolling Loud Miami 2024.

During his Kodak Black and Friends set, the popular Florida-raised emcee paced the stage without a mic while his hit song “Super Gremlin” played and team members running around the stage. The song is one of Black’s biggest tracks, so fans were disappointed that he did not actively perform it.

One fan explained, “This is how Kodak Black showed up to his #RollingLoud performance just now…and was almost two hours late. Bumping into dancers, changing outfits, having convos with producers on the side of the stage, and didn’t touch a microphone for the first two songs of the set. He’s one of my favorite artists but this is sad as hell…I hope he gets REAL help. #RL10Years.”

Some else stated, “Seeing that video of Kodak Black on stage at Rolling Loud is heartbreaking . He’s so talented and there’s a kind heart underneath those challenges he’s facing. Really praying for him.” The multi-platinum rap star showed up multiple hours late and was changing his clothes during his set time, not giving his fans the experience they would have hoped for during the acclaimed weekend.

Rolling Loud Miami 2024 has dozens of artists performing over the weekend, including rising stars like Shaboozey, BigXthaPlug, Babyface Ray, Anycia and others while established emcees like Future, Playboi Carti, Currensy and more showcased their skills during the legendary festival.

Recently, Gille and Wallo of “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” shared some advice with the seemingly distracted bar spitter. Wallo stated, “There's gonna be times where you gonna doubt yourself, you [are] gonna be in pain, but them babies [are] counting on you. You got to be here.”

Kodak Black has been co-signed by major artists like Kanye West, Drake, Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar and others. Check out the full interview episode below.