2024 has anything but smooth sailing for Kodak Black, who was released from Broward County Jail in February after violating his probation the year prior. Fortunately, the “Super Gremlin” hitmaker seems to have the right people in his corner.

On Friday (Nov. 15), “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” aired its latest episode with the Dying to Live rapper. During the nearly 47-minute clip, he gave a tour of his massive car collection and shared glimpses of where he spent his early years, Pompano Beach. Midway through, hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo shared some wise words of advice to the Kodak.

“There's gonna be times where you gonna doubt yourself, you [are] gonna be in pain, but them babies [are] counting on you. You got to be here,” Wallo told the father of four. “I'm telling you that because a lot of people get around you, and they see your success, and they say, 'Oh man.' A lot of people need you and they yes-man you. I ain't here to yes-man you.”

He further urged, "We got to learn how to change the narrative, brother. You got a lot of young people watching." For longtime “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” viewers, it’s a conversation the hosts have had with numerous other stars — namely Pooh Shiesty, the late Young Dolph and even Young Thug before he got locked up.

GIllie also chimed in, "Sometimes you need to be reminded that you really him, man, and a lot of people look up to you. And a lot of people counting on you, just like a lot of people look up to NBA YoungBoy, look up to Durk, look up to King Von." The first two artists are currently facing legal battles, while the last-mentioned rapper’s life was tragically cut short in 2020.

Kodak’s sit-down with “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” came on the heels of his controversial appearance on Kai Cenat’s livestream earlier in the month. The Florida native claimed social media users were “butthurt” after clips of him popping a Percocet and slurring his words surfaced online.